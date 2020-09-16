 Skip to main content
Lois J. Lipp

Lois J. Lipp

VALPARAISO, IN — Lois J. Lipp, 85, of Valparaiso passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born May 17, 1935, in Frankfort, IN to Fletcher Edith (Walters) Dixon and graduated from Frankfort High School. Lois enjoyed cooking and sewing for her family and was most proud to have raised her children to be industrious and productive members of society.

On August 31, 1957, she married Clarence E. Lipp who preceded her in death on July 3, 2019. Survivors include their children, Andrew (Barbara) Lipp, Michael (Mary) Lipp and Amy Dawson, all of Valparaiso; brother, William (Lynne) Dixon, of North Carolina; grandchildren, Emily (Gared) Shaffer, Jennifer (Kyle) Douthett and Steven (Khyla Rose) Lipp; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Adalyn, Dominic, Sydney and Lily. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Nancy Dixon and Martha Cooper.

Following cremation a private family committal ceremony will be held at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

