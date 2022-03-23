MUNSTER, IN - Lois J. Parbst, age 97, of Munster, Indiana passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022. She was born in Beaver Falls, PA to Harry Louis VandeVort and Florence Margaret VandeVort nee Small. She was a graduate of Hammond High School Class of 1943 and attended Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

She is survived by daughters: Linda (Tom) Farris, Muncie, IN; Paula Dietrich (Michael Gurley), Denver, CO; Kaia (Brian) McShane, Munster, IN; son, Richard Parbst, New York, NY; grandchildren: Courtney Farris, Justin (Emily) Farris, Jeffrey (Doreen) Levenberg, Nikolas Levenberg, Alexandra Levenberg (Timothy DiGiulio), Samuel Levenberg, Kelly (Nicholas) Colby, Megan (Timothy) Uihlein, Evan McShane (Kaitlyn Hobbs); great-grandchildren: Vincent Farris, Stuart Farris, Luca DiGiulio, Audrey Colby, Lucy Colby, Max Uihlein, Jack Uihlein; loving caregiver, Karla Snyder.

To know Lois was to love her. Lois enjoyed watching a football game with a cold beer, wintering in Acapulco, golfing, talking all things sports-related, and toasting any celebration with her family and friends. She danced at her grandchildren's weddings and reveled in her great-grandkids, loving on them every chance she got. She dedicated her life to supporting her family, never missing a school performance, graduation, or sporting event, but more importantly, she relentlessly showed up for all of the ordinary moments in between. She belonged to the 18-hole and 9-hole Ladies Golf Leagues at Briar Ridge Country Club, and she helped her husband fulfill his philanthropic commitment to Shriners Hospitals for Children for nearly 60 years.

Lois had a twinkle in her eye up until the very end, and she never allowed her age to define her. The warmth of her smile could be felt across a room. She always put her best foot forward, with perfectly done hair and orange lipstick, and her feisty spirit was infectious. Lois inspired everyone she met not to take life too seriously and to age gracefully. She will live on in the hearts of those who loved her the most.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Parbst; son, Thomas Dietrich; granddaughter, Shayna Levenberg; sister, Jacqueline (Cliff) Zufall; brother, Harry Louis (Patricia) VandeVort Junior.

A private graveside service will be held this summer. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of her husband, Richard, would be appreciated or a charity of your choosing.