VALPARAISO, IN - Lois J. Smith, 95, of Valparaiso passed away June 5, 2021. She was born February 27, 1926 in South Bend, IN to William and Bertha (Pinney) Jordan, graduated from Valparaiso High School, and attended Valparaiso University. Lois was a longtime active member of First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso. She was a devoted volunteer for many service organizations including the board of the Valparaiso Parks Department, the United Methodist Women's Resale Shop and P.E.O.

On November 29, 1947 Lois married Byron Smith, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1968. Survivors include their five children: Byron Smith, III of Valparaiso, Janet Smith Ward of Charlotte, NC, Carol Ann Smith (Robert Stocco) of Bellingham, WA, Paul Charles Smith (Debbie) of Highland Park, IL, Douglas Jordan Smith (Wendy) of Valparaiso, brother, David L. Jordan (Joan) of Santa Maria, CA, and nine grandchildren: Michelle, Sara and Randy, Garrett, Patrick & Emmett, and Elly, Nina (Jordan Bridegroom), and Paul.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 1 - 3 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Pines Village Retirement Community in Valparaiso.