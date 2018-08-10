ST. JOHN, IN - Lois J. Vander Pol (nee DeYoung), age 89 of St. John, IN, formerly of Lansing and Roseland, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. She is survived by her three children: Dale (Terri) Vander Pol, Gary (Della) Vander Pol, and Susan Daly; eight grandchildren: Robin, Katelyn, Mallory, Jill, Mark, Megan, Eric, and Elizabeth; and three great grandchildren: Charles, Olsen, and Lena. Also surviving is her brother: Robert DeYoung. Mrs. Vander Pol was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Orville 'Slim' Vander Pol in 2008; and her parents: George and Cora DeYoung.
Friends are invited to visit with Mrs. Vander Pol's family on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Grace Church, 2740 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will follow immediately at 11:00 AM with Pastor Leroy Childress officiating. Mrs. Vander Pol will be laid to rest on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 11:30 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Vander Pol's name to the Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL 60610, www.moody.edu.