DYER, IN - Lois J. Ziemkowski (nee Shepard) 89, of Dyer, IN passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Lois is survived by her children: Mary Jo Ziemkowski of Dyer and son Michael (Mary) Ziemkowski of St. John, granddaughter Melissa (JC) Hoffman, great granddaughter Nicole, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Albin E. Ziemkowski, parents John and Margaret Owczarzak, sisters: Marion Marks, Tillie Slaughter and Lorraine Allison.
Lois was a founding member of S.P.A.R.C. and a former Sacristan at St. Maria Goretti Church for 21 years.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 29, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 30, 2018 at the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN 46311. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL 60409.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or donor's choice.