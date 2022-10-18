MORGAN TOWNSHIP, IN - Lois Jeanne Cannon, 77 of Morgan Township, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born July 18, 1945, in Valparaiso to John and Madge (Howard) Wellsand, Sr. Lois graduated from Morgan Township High School in 1963, and made her career as a self-employed antique dealer for many years. She was also a member of New Hope Church in Malden. Lois was an avid collector and admirer of Fenton Glassware, owning over 1,000 pieces in her lifetime. In her younger years, Lois enjoyed going to garage sales, and traveling with her husband. But her greatest joy in life came from her family. Lois devoted her life to caring for her entire family and making sure they knew they were loved. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.