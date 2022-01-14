June 10, 1928 - Jan. 11, 2022
WHITING, IN - Lois June Bodamer, age 93, of Whiting, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Lois was born June 10, 1928, to Herman and Laura (nee Trowe) Furstenburg, of Whiting.
Lois graduated from Whiting High School and was Nationally honored for her shorthand skills. She worked for Standard Oil Company in the Administration and Engineering Departments. She married Robert Bodamer (who is now deceased), and moved to Kouts, IN, and began working at McGill Manufacturing Company in Valparaiso, IN, and retired after 33 years of service. Lois was a member of St. John Lutheran Church (now closed) in Whiting and in recent years she attended St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whiting.
She loved to sing and belonged to choirs at: St. John Lutheran Church in Whiting, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whiting, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts, Christ Lutheran Church in Cape Canaveral, FL, Community Choruses in FL, Whiting Community Chorus and Catholic Funeral Choir in Whiting.
Lois loved animals and had many pets through the years. She was a Chicago Bears fan and an avid Cubs fan.
Lois is survived by her sisters: Margene Haluska of Whiting, IN, Doris Moore of Michigan City, IN, Joanne Burns of Peoria, AZ; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Saint Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 1801 Atchison Ave., Whiting, IN 46394 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kevin Bergman officiating. Burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family at 10:00 AM until the time of Service.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Saint Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whiting, Whiting Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice.