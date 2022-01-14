June 10, 1928 - Jan. 11, 2022

WHITING, IN - Lois June Bodamer, age 93, of Whiting, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Lois was born June 10, 1928, to Herman and Laura (nee Trowe) Furstenburg, of Whiting.

Lois graduated from Whiting High School and was Nationally honored for her shorthand skills. She worked for Standard Oil Company in the Administration and Engineering Departments. She married Robert Bodamer (who is now deceased), and moved to Kouts, IN, and began working at McGill Manufacturing Company in Valparaiso, IN, and retired after 33 years of service. Lois was a member of St. John Lutheran Church (now closed) in Whiting and in recent years she attended St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whiting.

She loved to sing and belonged to choirs at: St. John Lutheran Church in Whiting, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whiting, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts, Christ Lutheran Church in Cape Canaveral, FL, Community Choruses in FL, Whiting Community Chorus and Catholic Funeral Choir in Whiting.

Lois loved animals and had many pets through the years. She was a Chicago Bears fan and an avid Cubs fan.