Oct. 13, 1938 - Feb. 24, 2023

FORT COLLINS, CO - Lois "Kay" Hinderer, 84, of Fort Collins, CO and formerly of Portage Township, IN passed away on February 24, 2023. She was born on October 13, 1938 in Valparaiso, IN to Lloyd J. Gast and Lois (Spencer) Gast.

Kay is survived by her son, Carl L.(Holly) Hinderer and daughter, Tamara (Dan) Osborn and Brad and Faith Rechel; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; sister-in-laws: Dorothy Gast and Carol Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl E. Hinderer; daughter, Pamela (late: Lind) Krenzke; and grandsons: Bobby and Eric Krenzke; brothers: Charles Gast and Clyde Gast.

Kay was a lifelong member of the Prairie View Homemakers and a member of Hope Lutheran Church of Portage. She moved to Colorado in 2021 to be closer to family. She enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and the mountain views.

Services and visitation will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave. Portage IN 46368. Visitation 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with the service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A Kid Again, https://akidagain.org/.