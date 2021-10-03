April 5, 1928 - Oct. 1, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Lois L. Kalshan (nee Aiken), age 93, lifelong resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Lois is survived by her children: Cheryl Kalshan, Dennis (Teresa) Kalshan, Marilyn (Jose Martinez) Kalshan; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Kalshan; sisters: Shirley Yocum and Christina Taylor; and brother, James Aiken.

Lois was a faithful and active member of the First United Methodist Church in Crown Point. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School and worked at various retail stores in the area. Lois was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.