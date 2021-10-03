April 5, 1928 - Oct. 1, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Lois L. Kalshan (nee Aiken), age 93, lifelong resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Lois is survived by her children: Cheryl Kalshan, Dennis (Teresa) Kalshan, Marilyn (Jose Martinez) Kalshan; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Kalshan; sisters: Shirley Yocum and Christina Taylor; and brother, James Aiken.
Lois was a faithful and active member of the First United Methodist Church in Crown Point. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School and worked at various retail stores in the area. Lois was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Additional visitation will be on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Danno Lambert officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.