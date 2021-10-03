 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lois L. Kalshan

Lois L. Kalshan

Lois L. Kalshan

April 5, 1928 - Oct. 1, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Lois L. Kalshan (nee Aiken), age 93, lifelong resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Lois is survived by her children: Cheryl Kalshan, Dennis (Teresa) Kalshan, Marilyn (Jose Martinez) Kalshan; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Kalshan; sisters: Shirley Yocum and Christina Taylor; and brother, James Aiken.

Lois was a faithful and active member of the First United Methodist Church in Crown Point. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School and worked at various retail stores in the area. Lois was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will be on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Danno Lambert officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

Visit Lois' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts