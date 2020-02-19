MUNSTER, IN - Lois L. Wade, age 93, of Munster, IN passed away January 30, 2020. She is survived by one step-son, Douglas and his wife Char Wade; one step-daughter, Melissa Wade; four grandchildren: Craig and his wife Kristin Bryant, Colin and his wife Ashley Bryant, Robert Bryant, Daniel and his wife Melissa Wade; two great granddaughters: Makenna and Baylee Bryant. Preceded in death by her husband, Tommy in 2013; and son, Kenneth Bryant.

Service of remembrance will be held February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Mary vanWijk officiating from the First United Methodist Church, Hammond, IN. Friends may meet with her family one hour before service. Interment (private) Chapel Lawn Schererville.

Lois was a 55 year member of her church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Griffith Chapter 583. Memorials may be given to the Memorial Fund of her church Ministry of Music.

Arrangements entrusted to McCOY FUNERAL CHAPEL.