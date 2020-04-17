× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lois M. Govert

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Lois M. Govert, 77, of Schererville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Community Hospital in Munster, IN. She was born October 5, 1942 in La Porte, IN to Delmer F. and Nona Lea (Flynn) Oestreich.

Lois retired from the Westville Correctional Facility as a secretary and previously held positions in the school and as a guard. She was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Merrillville, IN.

On November 13, 1999 Lois married Joseph Govert who survives. She was married to her first husband, Alfred Govert who preceded her in death on December 31, 1987. Surviving are her children, Michele (Wayne) Peeples of La Porte, William Govert of Michigan City; stepchildren, Joseph (Donna) Govert of St. John, IN, Valerie (Thomas) Laskey of Doylestown, PA, Paula (Rick) Gard of Schererville, IN; grandchildren, Anthony Peeples, Brandon Peeples, Alyssa Govert, Benjamin Govert, Joseph (Courtney) Govert, Jessica (Kyle DeHaven) Govert, Thomas (Jen) Laskey, Ricky Gard, Rory Gard, Victoria Gard; great grandchildren, Liam and Rilynn Govert; and brothers, Karl (Sue) Oesteich of La Porte and Bill (Dyana) Oestreich of Crystal River, FL.