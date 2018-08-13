CROWN POINT, IN - Lois M. Swinehart (née Kacmar), age 61, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018. Lois is survived by her husband, Kent Swinehart; eight siblings: Andy (Jackie) Kacmar; Jerry (the late Sharon) Kacmar; Dr. Joseph (Barbara) Kacmar; Ann (Bob) Camp; Jim Kacmar; Ed (Tami) Kacmar; Janice (Scott) Reid; and Marian (Stew) Russell; mother: Udebelle Kacmar; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her father: Andrew Kacmar.
Lois graduated from Crown Point High School in 1975 and Purdue College of Pharmacy in 1980. In her youth, Lois liked playing volleyball, track, and softball. Lois worked for many years in the pharmacy at St. Anthony Medical Center. Lois enjoyed quilting, sewing, and traveling with Kent.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Prayers will be said on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at the Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment will follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point, IN. Sign Lois' online guestbook and view directions at
