Lois Mae Mae (Holem) Elish

Lois Mae (Holem) Elish

Jan. 17, 1928 - Aug. 31, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN -Lois Mae (Holem) Elish, age 93, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021. She was the beloved wife, of George Elish (deceased) for 67 years, loving mother of: Dana Smith, Allison (Frank) Guifarro, and Laurie Elish-Piper (Steve Piper). She is survived by her four grandchildren: Michael Piper, Matthew Guifarro, Cameron Smith, and Kyra Smith, who she cherished and loved deeply. She is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Born in East Chicago, IN., Lois was the eldest child of Harry and Anne Holem. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Laurette, and brother, Richard. Lois graduated from Washington High School in East Chicago, Indiana in 1946. She attended Elon College (now University) in North Carolina, where she lived with her favorite aunt, Bette (Holem) Brewbaker Hadden and her uncle, Carey L. Brewbaker. After college she worked at Inland Steel, and after her three daughters were older, she worked at Thrifty Kleen dry cleaners in Highland, Indiana.