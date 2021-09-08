Lois Mae Mae (Holem) Elish

Lois Mae (Holem) Elish
Jan. 17, 1928 - Aug. 31, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN -Lois Mae (Holem) Elish, age 93, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021. She was the beloved wife, of George Elish (deceased) for 67 years, loving mother of: Dana Smith, Allison (Frank) Guifarro, and Laurie Elish-Piper (Steve Piper). She is survived by her four grandchildren: Michael Piper, Matthew Guifarro, Cameron Smith, and Kyra Smith, who she cherished and loved deeply. She is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Born in East Chicago, IN., Lois was the eldest child of Harry and Anne Holem. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Laurette, and brother, Richard. Lois graduated from Washington High School in East Chicago, Indiana in 1946. She attended Elon College (now University) in North Carolina, where she lived with her favorite aunt, Bette (Holem) Brewbaker Hadden and her uncle, Carey L. Brewbaker. After college she worked at Inland Steel, and after her three daughters were older, she worked at Thrifty Kleen dry cleaners in Highland, Indiana.
Lois focused her life on her family, caring for her husband and daughters, as well as being everyone's favorite aunt. A devoted and involved parent, she served as a room mother, scout leader, and field trip chaperone. She was a loyal Cubs fan who loved holidays and birthdays and was well-known among family and friends as a thoughtful and generous gift giver who never forgot a birthday or holiday. Lois established many life-long friendships that she cherished throughout her life, including a pinochle club she belonged to for over 50 years. When some of her dearest friends passed away over the years, she made new friends through volunteering, playing bingo, and attending senior events in the community.
Known for her generosity, loyalty, and kindness, she will be missed greatly by her family, friends, and neighbors.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREAMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.
