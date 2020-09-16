HAMMOND, IN — Lois Mae Nehrlich Soderquist, 97, of Hammond, passed away on September 14, 2020. She was born in Evanston, IL,on May 21, 1923, to parents Arthur and Lena Nehrlich. After growing up in Evanston and graduating from Evanston Township High School and an education major of Northwestern University (1945), Lois married James M. Soderquist. After marriage, Lois and James lived in Galva, IL, and moved to Hammond in 1950. In each location, she was a teacher. In 1967 Lois started teaching first grade at the Reavis School in Lansing, IL. Teaching young children was a true love of Lois'; she enjoyed seeing students learn to read. Lois was a truly special person who had many loves. She loved her family, including husband, James, of 50 years, and two sons, David and Richard (both of Hammond). She encouraged and was encouraged by her sons; both loved her deeply. Her family also included two sisters and their husbands and families: Betty (George) Hitt and Lorraine (Robert) Wertz are all waiting to greet her in her new heavenly home. Betty and George had two children, Roger (Denise) Hitt and Susan (Larry) Langhoff. Lorraine and Robert had two daughters, Pam (late Gary) Rohr and Bobbie Lou (Kenny) Krotry (both daughters live in OH).