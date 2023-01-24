April 22, 1930 - Jan. 16, 2023

KENOSHA, WI - Lois Mae Roy, our loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother peacefully passed away at the age of 92 on January 16, 2023 at her residence in Kenosha, WI. Her granddaughter, Krystal, was by her side. Lois was born on April 22, 1930 with her twin and beloved brother, Lewis Lindsey in Jackson TN. Lois was raised in Corinth, MS and attended Biggersville High School. On April 19, 1947, Lois married Thomas Edison Cooper. They were together for 30 years, residing in Lake Station, IN. Together they had two children, Gail and Tommy. Lois was a dedicated mother and homemaker and nothing got by her. She loved decorating her house and wiping clean the kid's mouths.

On February 15, 1977 Lois married Gaylord Roy, and moved to the Portage, IN area. The two were happily married for 24 years until his passing. They bowled, played bingo (for money of course) and loved working outside in their garden. After Roy's passing, she met Donald Shae, who was her companion until his death. They went on different trips together, just enjoying what life had to throw at them.

Lois, her two best friends, sister, Sybil Chandler and sister-in-law-Francis (twin Lewis) Lindsey, lunched, shopped, made numerous phone calls, and did their business about town together. It took their combined memory, driving, and navigational skills to stay mobile around town.

She was an active church member, attending the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Station, and a Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church in Portage. Lois loved her church and was often seen working the spaghetti dinners, singing in the choir and greeting folks on Sundays. She was also a 50 year member of the Eastern Star Olive Chapter #396 of Portage.

Lois' top priority in her life was her family and taking care of them. She made all the family get together's fun with playing the Family Feud game, and attending as many sporting events as possible. Lois and Roy even took goats to Hawaii for her son Tommy. There was nothing she wouldn't do for her family.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents Rephus and Minnie Lindsey; brothers Richard, Carl, R.B., Lewis (her beloved twin); sisters Doris and Sybil Chandler (who was also her best friend). She is survived by her children Gail (Art) Mathas, Tom (Diane) Cooper; grandchildren Jen, Ken, Kim, Krystal, Kelly and Kai; great grandchildren Halle, Jake, Cole, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Liana, Gwendalyn, Adalynn, Vivienne, Lilliene, and Edison.

Visitation for Lois will be Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Entombment at Graceland Cemetery.