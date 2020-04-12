MUNSTER, IN - Lois Mary Quinn, age 91, of Munster, passed away on April 8, 2020. She is survived by her brother: George (Judith) Hawley of Sturgis, MI; sister: Judith (Lewis) Wolfe of New Lenox, IL; son: Thomas Quinn; daughter-in-law: Maryann Quinn (nee Villarreal); granddaughter: Caroline Quinn of Lawrenceville, GA; grandson: Eamon Quinn of Altamonte Springs, FL; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Patrick Quinn; mother: Violet Hawley; father: George Hawley; and nephew: James Hawley. Lois was a parishioner of St. Thomas More Church for 65 years. She was a member of the St. Thomas More Travel Club, Senior's Club, and the Bible study group. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday April 16, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday April 17, 2020 at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN at 10:00 a.m. Due to the health and safety of others visitors will be limited to ten guests in the building at a time on a rotational basis. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area of the Hoosier Boys Town in her loving memory. Please visit www.burnskish.com.
