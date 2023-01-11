 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lois Pullins

Aug. 13, 1932 - Jan. 8, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Lois Pullins, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born in Martinsville, IL on August 13, 1932 to the late Ralph and Berneice (nee Hills) Custis.

Lois was homemaker, married to Raymond G. Pullins on August 25, 1951 in Culver, IN and member of Salem United Methodist Church in Hebron, IN.

Survived by children, Randy (Joyce) Pullins, Connie (Douglas) Moser, Jeff (Sarah) Pullins, Mark Pullins; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Dan (Patsy) Custis.

Preceded in death by husband, Raymond G. Pullins; son, Terry Pullins; parents; brothers, Don and Fred; sister, Lee.

Visitation on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12 noon at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 noon with Rev. Craig Forwalter, officiating. Interment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN.

Memorials may be made to Opportunity Enterprises.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso, IN, (219) 462-3125.

