VALPARAISO, IN - Lois R. Luke, 84 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019. She was born March 17, 1934 in Gary to the late John and Helen (Fauver) Maddack. Lois was a longtime member of the Glen Park Church of the Nazarene. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard Jasiak and second husband, Ralph Luke; daughter, Crystal Jasiak; and brother, John Maddack.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Linda (Britt) Shipley and Debra (Thomas) Collins; step-children, Dan (Joy) Luke and Amy (Doug) Benda; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lou (Don) Weitzel, Don (Norma) Maddack, and Marilyn Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Private burial will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.