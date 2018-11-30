MUNSTER, IN - Lois Van Dyke (nee Iwema), age 89, Munster, IN, passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018.
Beloved wife of Albert W. Van Dyke. Loving mother of Joan (John) Wories and Paul (Karyl) Van Dyke. Proud grandmother of Kim (Reed) Larson, Luanne (Larry) Hasbrouck, Kent (Sarah) Wories, Craig Van Dyke, Karley (Sam) Staal, Conor Van Dyke, and Cole (Ivette) Van Dyke; great-grandmother of Isaac, Abigail, Benjamin, and David Larson, John, Sam, and Victoria Hasbrouck, Anna, Adam, Katherine, and Nora Wories. Dear sister of Margaret 'Marge' (late James) Brandsma; sister-in-law of Kathryn (late Robert) Levitt. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings: John (late Minnie) Iwema, Jeanette (late John) Oezer, Ernst (late Ida) Iwema and Anjean (late Arnold) Bandstra.
Visitation Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Spring Ln.) Dyer, IN with Rev. Jason DeVries officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Calvin Christian School (528 E. 161st Place, South Holland, IL 60438), Illiana Christian High School (10920 Calumet Ave., Dyer, IN 46311) or Pacific Garden Mission (1458 S. Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60607). For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.