CROWN POINT, IN - Lois W. Harvey of Crown Point, IN passed away on January 25, 2020. She was born October 13,1933 and was a 1951 graduate of Center Twp. High School, Rogersville, PA and a 1955 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, PA.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. will be held on February 8, 2020 at Bethel Church - Crown Point, IN with Pastor Gary Butler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A more detailed obituary can be found at www.burnsfuneral.com