EAST CHICAGO - Lokmar Y Abdul-Wadood aka Lincoln Love, 68, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Lokmar was preceded in death by his parents Lawson, Sr. and Nancy Love; sister, Daisy Smith and brother, Lawson Love Jr.

He is survived by his sisters: Dr. Wanella Cofield, Nancy Love, Connie Taylor, Clarie Landrum all of Merrillville, IN, Sandra (Arlester) Shaw, Kimberly Love of East Chicago, IN, Terrilyn (Larry) Jackson of Muncie, IN; and a host of loving nephews, nieces, other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN.