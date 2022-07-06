Sept. 25, 1931 - July 3, 2022

VALPARAISO - Lola Christine Rains (Chris), 90, passed away on July 3, 2022 in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Chris was born on September 25, 1931 in Celina, Tennessee to the late Otis and Eulah Pitcock. Chris is preceded in death by her spouse, Charles Rains (divorced); and daughter, Colleen Rains.

Chris is survived by children: Joseph Rains, Teresa D'Aloisio, Victoria Smith, Charles Rains (Mick), Lola Rees, Ronald Rains; 25 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Grace Brown, Creola Halsell, Janice Dilldine, and Darvis Pitcock.

Chris worked at Porter Memorial Hospital before retiring and was a Life Member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #2852738. She loved her family and her pet dog, Buddy. Her favorite hobby was crocheting blankets for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed caring for her perennials and having a variety of indoor plants, which she loved sharing with others.

Graveside Services and burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Road, Portage, Indiana 46268. Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating.

Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso, IN (219) 462-3125.