LOWELL, IN - Lola M. Coulombe (nee Swansey), age 85, of Lowell, IN, formerly of Harvey, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Coulombe Sr. Loving mother of Denise (Terry) Eckrich, Thomas Coulombe Jr., and Suzanne (Mark) Van Drunen. Cherished grandmother of John, Steven (Sheri), Amanda (Mike), Terry Jr. (Tricia), Samantha, Ryan, Sarah (Jonathan), and Karen; great-grandmother of Bianca, Wyatt, and Aria. Preceded in death by her sister, Linda Lybe, her brother, William Donald Swansey, and by her parents William and Mary Swansey. Lola was loved by many and will be deeply missed.