LOWELL, IN - Lola M. Coulombe (nee Swansey), age 85, of Lowell, IN, formerly of Harvey, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Coulombe Sr. Loving mother of Denise (Terry) Eckrich, Thomas Coulombe Jr., and Suzanne (Mark) Van Drunen. Cherished grandmother of John, Steven (Sheri), Amanda (Mike), Terry Jr. (Tricia), Samantha, Ryan, Sarah (Jonathan), and Karen; great-grandmother of Bianca, Wyatt, and Aria. Preceded in death by her sister, Linda Lybe, her brother, William Donald Swansey, and by her parents William and Mary Swansey. Lola was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Visitation Friday, January 28, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln, Dyer, IN with services conducted by Rev. Jason DeVries. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or The Wounded Warrior Project (230 W Monroe St., Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606). For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.