VALPARAISO - Lonna Jeanne Hendrix 80, of Valparaiso, IN passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; children, Jay (Carolyn), Sheri McClellan, Craig (Michelle); grandchildren: Erin, Kyle, Elizabeth (Chris) McLaughlin, Jordan (John) Probus, Logan (Nicole) McClellan, Riley, Andrew; great-grandchildren: Eli, Alex, Kadyn, Lonnie; siblings: Larry (Karen) Jolliff, Brad (Cindy) Jolliff; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Logan "Bud" and Mildred "Lois" Jolliff and son-in-law Tom McClellan.