Lonna Lee Moellering (nee Boyce)

Born in 1944 in Big Rock, IL to Fern and Russell Boyce, she grew up on the family farm. She married Leland L. "Lee" Moellering in 1971. They lived in Montgomery, IL until 1978 when they moved to Dyer. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed vacationing with her family. She attended Dyer United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, Church Women United and planned many funeral dinners. She was also a member of the Dyer Lady Lions and spent many evenings laughing and playing Bunco with friends. She could frequently be seen sitting outside her home or at the Moose Lodge with her husband. After Lee's retirement, they traveled the country, but her favorite trips were probably to see her grandchildren. She loved giving them hugs and laughing with them.