Lonnie Lee Amico, M.D.

Lonnie was a selfless servant to others his entire life and translated his knowledge and life of servitude to the practice of medicine. In 1976 he graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School. He completed his medical residency at University of Chicago and practiced neurology for over 45 years. Dr. Amico built a first-of-its-kind, nationally renowned Sleep Medicine Practice in Northwest Indiana. In the words of those who worked with him, "Dr. Amico exemplified the model of what a doctor should be. He was committed, personable and worked tirelessly and had no fear of expressing his opinion if he perceived any deviation from the highest standard of medicine. This constellation of attributes is seldom seen in contemporary medicine. Neurological care in Indiana is no longer what it was a few weeks ago. But his style and lessons will guide us all on what in what a true doctor should be.”