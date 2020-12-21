Nov. 11, 1950 – Dec. 13, 2020
Lonnie Lee Amico, M.D. entered eternal life on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 6:42 a.m. His spirit is carried on by his two children: Andrea Louise and Erin Michelle Amico, and his partner of 20 years, Sharon Rundle.
Lonnie is preceded into heaven by his loving parents, Leon and Ivy Amico and his brother, Leonard Amico.
Lonnie's warmth, compassion and grace lives on in his three by grandchildren: Olivia Helena Amico Quinn Wegscheider, Alana Sonja Michelle Wegscheider and Zephyr Marie Burgard. Lonnie is lovingly remembered by James, Patrick, Wesley, and Gordon Rundle and all those he touched.
Lonnie was born in Chicago, Illinois at 12:15 a.m. at Lewis Memorial Maternity Hospital. He graduated from St. Joseph's Military Academy and High Park High School. He attended the University of Illinois, where we met Shirley O'Quinn, and in 1972 they married. From that union, his two daughters were born.
Lonnie was a selfless servant to others his entire life and translated his knowledge and life of servitude to the practice of medicine. In 1976 he graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School. He completed his medical residency at University of Chicago and practiced neurology for over 45 years. Dr. Amico built a first-of-its-kind, nationally renowned Sleep Medicine Practice in Northwest Indiana. In the words of those who worked with him, "Dr. Amico exemplified the model of what a doctor should be. He was committed, personable and worked tirelessly and had no fear of expressing his opinion if he perceived any deviation from the highest standard of medicine. This constellation of attributes is seldom seen in contemporary medicine. Neurological care in Indiana is no longer what it was a few weeks ago. But his style and lessons will guide us all on what in what a true doctor should be.”
Dr. Amico began the practice of Aikido under the leadership of Fumio Toyoda Shihan, who was trained as uchideshi under the late Aikido Doshu, Kisshomaru Ueshiba in Japan.
Dr. Amico obtained his black belt in aikido and taught at the Shugyo Cultural Center. In his practice he emphasized the importance shugyo – where the student takes the energy, mindfulness and concentration they learn on the mat to center their everyday lives outside of the dojo.
A lifelong scholar, Dr. Amico's teachers were scientists, great writers, philosophers and Zen masters, the words of our Lord, and nature. He would often say to his girls, "look to nature, everything is beautiful, everything is still."
A memorial service will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN 46350 on January 9, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place.
To send your wishes, memories, letters and thoughts to the family to be read by them privately or during the service, please email AmicoStories@gmail.com
