EAST CHICAGO, IN - Lonzell Foster, 95, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at her home in East Chicago, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00AM at International Miracle Crusade COGIC 3719 Elm Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to services. Dr. Veronica Williams, officiating. Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens – Homewood, IL.

Live streaming can be viewed via www.divinityfuneralhome.com beginning at 10:00AM CST.