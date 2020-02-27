HOBART, IN - Lora L. Duncan, age 63, of Hobart, passed away February 25, 2020. She was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1974. Lora was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hobart.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Charlotte Tromble. Lora is survived by her husband of 31 years Robert, in which they had two children Aaron and Kevin Duncan; sisters Lynn Bosworth and Pam Tromble.

There will be a Memorial Service for Lora on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, followed by a visitation until 3:00 p.m. Cremation will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hobart Humane Society, 2054-IN 130, Hobart, IN 46342. www.burnsfuneral.com