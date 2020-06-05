Loran Dean Rosenow

Loran was a graduate of Valparaiso University with a degree in Business Administration. He spent much of his professional career as Branch Manager for Ticor Title Company where he was acknowledged by lawyers and realtors "to know more about title work than anyone." An avid bowler at one time and a bridge player, Loran was a passionate golfer and spent as much time on the golf course as he possibly could, taking trips to top golf courses around the US and even one memorable trip to Scotland. For over 20 years he looked forward to his annual golfing trip to Bear Lake, MI with his golfing buddies. He was a member of Valparaiso Country Club, Youche Country Club and Pheasant Valley Country Club. During the 1980's he was Club Champion for a year at Pheasant Valley CC.