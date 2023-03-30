Dec. 25, 1947 - Mar. 24, 2023

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Lorelei C. Pressner, age 75, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Lorelei is survived by her cousins: Nancy (late James) Bruno, Joseph (Sharon) Pressner, Jerry (Michelle) Pressner, John (Laura) Pressner, Jeffrey Pressner, Randall Pressner, John Kovacik, Peter Kovacik, Karen Kovacik, Linda Maasen; aunt, Fran Kovacick; and friends: Laura Kadelak, Jackie (Bob) Wells, Judy Jenks, Helene Trembicki, and Jean.

Lorelei was preceded in death by her parents: Casimer and Georgette Pressner; and cousins: James Pressner, Greg Pressner, Don Pozywio.

Lorelei was a devoted member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church and was a member of the Parish Life Commission. She was a graduate of Andrean High School, Class of 1965.

Lorelei worked as a Certified Medical Assistant and then an Office Manager for Chest/Diseases Association.

She enjoyed sewing, DIY projects, and decorating.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 W Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM with Fr.Ted Mauch officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Lorelei's name to the SHARE Foundation in Rolling Prairie, IN, the LAM Foundation in Cincinnati, OH, or a favorite animal rescue of your choice.

Visit Lorelei's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.