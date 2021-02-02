Dec. 15, 1933 - Jan. 31, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Loren L. "Hogan" Johnson, 87, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was born December 15, 1933 to Arthur and Jesse (Blachly) Johnson, graduated from Washington Township High School in 1952, and served proudly with the U.S. Army from 1955 - 57. Loren had served on the Washington Township Board for 16 years, and loved supporting his school's sports teams especially when he could cheer on his grandkids. In that same vein, he was a family man, and a lifelong farmer. Any effort to separate or distinguish the two from each other would have been folly in Loren's mind. He loved them both equally and forever.
On April 21, 1963 he married Patricia Stoner who survives along with children: Philip (Debbie) Doelling of Valparaiso, Lori (Jim) Martin of Hebron, Gregory Johnson of Valparaiso, Jennifer (John) Higgins of Valparaiso; brother, Eugene Johnson; grandchildren: Dan (Lindsey), Ashley, Tyler, Zack, Haley, Emma, Cody, Samantha and Mikayla (Nathaniel); and great-grandchildren: Andrew, Ethan and Lila. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arthur, Jr.; sister, Janet DeVerter; and an infant granddaughter, Alyssa Martin.
A visitation will be held Friday from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.