VALPARAISO, IN - Loren L. "Hogan" Johnson, 87, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was born December 15, 1933 to Arthur and Jesse (Blachly) Johnson, graduated from Washington Township High School in 1952, and served proudly with the U.S. Army from 1955 - 57. Loren had served on the Washington Township Board for 16 years, and loved supporting his school's sports teams especially when he could cheer on his grandkids. In that same vein, he was a family man, and a lifelong farmer. Any effort to separate or distinguish the two from each other would have been folly in Loren's mind. He loved them both equally and forever.