DYER, IN - Lorena 'Rena' Szumski, age 74 of Dyer, IN passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Raymond Szumski; children: Martin (Maria) Szumski, Jean (Robert) Staack and Daniel (Peggy) Szumski; grandchildren: Martin, Lauren, Ryan, Joseph, Zachary and Andrew; siblings: Paul (Zita) Lapham, Darcy Lapham, Jean (Ron) Cauwenbergh, Larry (Nancy) Lapham, Clair (Margaret) Lapham, Rita (late Roger) Poston and David (Sue) Lapham and many loving nieces and nephews. Rena was preceded in death by her parents, Alger and Ruth Lapham, grandson, Maxwell Szumski, sisters, Virginia (late John) Krabbenhoft and Sandra Lapham; and sister-in-law, Elva Lea Lapham.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Charles Niblick. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again, on Wednesday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.
Rena was the most loving wife, mother and grandmother that any husband, child or grandchild could ever experience. She devoted her life to her family with an unselfish heart. She was a wonderful example of a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Rena will forever be loved and remain in hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL.