May 8, 1931 - Sep. 30, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Lorene Fasel, 90 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. She was born May 8, 1931 in Terre Haute, IN to the late Robert and Edith (Scott) Fulton. Lorene along with her husband, Fred, were co-owners of Fasel's Rustic Inn, Pizza and Bakery. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso. Lorene had such a loving heart and she always made others feel special. She was the best cook ever, enjoyed nature, birds, covered bridges, playing games, puzzles, making home made crafts from the heart, and most importantly spending time with family, which was her whole world.

On November 28, 1953, in Hobart, Lorene married Fred R. Fasel who preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by her children: Darrell Fasel, Eileen (Frank) Briggs, and Evelyn (Mike) Pedri; daughter-in-law, Donna Fasel; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister; one sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine and sons: Duane and Dan.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 N. Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso, a Mask will be required by the family for attendance. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Immanuel Lutheran Church or your charity of choice.