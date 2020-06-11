× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Lorene Monk, 97, died peacefully at home after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimers. (Marjorie) Lorene Bullard Monk, born April 6, 1923, in Raymond, Illinois. The daughter of Florence Olive Gilbert Bullard (deceased at 98), teacher and bookkeeper, and John Henry Harrison Bullard (deceased at 66), a John Deere farm implement salesman and sister of Thelma Liotta Bullard (deceased at 91). Lorene married Clarence Burleigh Monk Jr (deceased at 85) in 1946. Lorene is survived by their three children: Linda Leigh Monk (67), Julia Florence Monk (65) and John Clarence Monk (61).

Lorene received her teaching degree from University of Illinois Champagne Urbana in 1945 and she later refreshed at Purdue University and Ball State University in the 1970's. She held teaching positions after graduation from U of I and later in life at ITT Business School. Upon retirement from ITT, Lorene managed the accounts for her son's business, GM Development, Valparaiso.

Lorene was not only a mother, an educator and business manager, she was also an accomplished keyboardist. Throughout her life she used her musical gifts at the piano and organ for fellowship at the church and with her family.

Lorene was dedicated to the church, most recently a member of First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso. She was a Sunday school teacher and a church summer camp counselor as well.