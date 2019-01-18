AUGUSTA, GA - Lorenzo DeVoe II, 54, of Georgia, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019. Lorenzo leaves to cherish his memories his parents Lorenzo, Sr. and Mabel DeVoe; children DeJuanDeVoe of Gary, IN and Brittany DeVoe of Roswell, GA; sisters Cheryl DeVoe of Augusta, GA and Lorna Ward of Pensacola, FL; brother Leonard (Netosha) DeVoe of Dracula, GA; aunts Doris Wise of Merrillville, IN, Christine Watkins of Maywood, IL, Elizabeth Watkins of LaGrange, IL; uncles Manuel (Loris) Watkins of Gary, IN, Jimmy (Sharon) Watkins of Harvey, IL and Ulysses Watkins of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren Jeremiah and Tristan-Roswell of Georgia; nieces Phenisha (Leonard) Mack of Gary, IN, Salmar (Taraus) Mitchell, Lynette DeVoe, Markita DeVoe, Veronica Green all of Pensacola, FL and Miya DeVoe of Dracula, GA; nephews Michael DeVoe of Augusta, GA and Miles DeVoe of Dracula, GA; special friend Lynn Hicks and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and a special thank you to cousins Sandra (Harold) Frank and Bishop Kevin (Debbie) Wise.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Whole Truth Gospel Tabernacle 4078 Lincoln Street Gary, IN 46408. Bishop Kevin B. Wise, Sr., Officiating. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.