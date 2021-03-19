EAST CHICAGO, IN — Loreto "Baby Lou" Gonzalez, 75, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Roque), loving father of Kurt, Louie (Melissa) and Irene S. Gonzalez; proud grandfather of Yesenia, Yazmien, Louie Jr. Gonzalez, Christine (Ismael) Rodriguez, Kurt, Michael (Catalina), Kayla Gonzalez; 12-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Susan (Armando) Salinas and Cecelia Vazquez; three godsons and one goddaughter; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by his parents, Loreto and Carlota Gonzalez; sisters, Norma Lopez, Mary Vasquez, Olga Cornejo, Lilly Barrera and Alice Rodriguez; and brother, Herbert Gonzalez.

Friends may visit with the family at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN, on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with funeral service at 5:30 p.m. with Father Theodore J. Mens officiating. Private cremation services will follow. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. oleskapastrickfh.com .

"Baby Lou," was a lifelong resident of East Chicago and currently a member of St Mary Church, Griffith, IN. Retired employee of Inland/Mittal Steel Co. with 47 years of service and active member of USWA local 1010. Former employee of E.C. Water Department and longtime member of the East Chicago Sanitation Board. Longtime Democratic precinct committeeman in the 4th District and longtime coach and president of the Indiana Harbor Little League. Baby Lou always had a smile on his face and loved to help others. He will be missed, but never forgotten.