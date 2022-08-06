 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loretta A. Turman (nee Rys)

Loretta A. Turman (nee Rys)

Loretta A. Turman (nee Rys)

CHICAGO, IL - Loretta A. Turman (nee Rys), age 84, late of Chicago (Hegewisch), passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Beloved wife of John G. Turman. Loving mother of Roger (Demetra), David and Joseph. Proud grandmother of Sabrina, Anthony and Jonathan. Caring sister of Ronald (late Marianne) Rys. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Josephine (nee Pasternak) Rys; brothers: Robert (Betty), Edward (Stella), Eugene (Frances); and sisters: Jane "Lala" and Mary Smith (nee Rys).

Loretta was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved and enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, who she adored. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially on Christmas Eve. Loretta volunteered at St. Margaret Mercy Hospital in Hammond as an extraordinary eucharistic minister for over 20 years. She will be missed. Loretta was a member of the Rosary Group at St. Columba.

Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022. 773.646.1133 or ww.opytfh.com

