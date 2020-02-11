Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Loretta Barba (nee Cueller), age 86, late of South Holland and formerly of South Deering, passed away February 8, 2020. Loving mother of Steve (Frances) Barba, Michele "Mickey" (Tom) Polewski, Debbie (Mike) Kopec, Laura Vera, Shay (Loral) Monson and Pam Barba. Devoted grandmother of 19, great grandmother of 36 and great great grandmother of three. Dearest sister of Albert Jr., Arthur (Millie), Henry, Alfred (Mary) and the late Frank (Alyce) Cueller. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.