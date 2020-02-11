Loretta Barba (nee Cueller)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Loretta Barba (nee Cueller), age 86, late of South Holland and formerly of South Deering, passed away February 8, 2020. Loving mother of Steve (Frances) Barba, Michele "Mickey" (Tom) Polewski, Debbie (Mike) Kopec, Laura Vera, Shay (Loral) Monson and Pam Barba. Devoted grandmother of 19, great grandmother of 36 and great great grandmother of three. Dearest sister of Albert Jr., Arthur (Millie), Henry, Alfred (Mary) and the late Frank (Alyce) Cueller. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks north of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland. Lying-in-state Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY AT St. Germaine Church, 4240 W. 98th St., Oak Lawn. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com

