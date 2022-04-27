MUNSTER - Loretta D. Wojtaszek, age 86, of Munster, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

She is survived by her son, Christopher (Sandy) Wojtaszek; two granddaughters: Abigail and Hailey Wojtaszek; three sisters: Henrietta (Late Michael) Horoda, Theresa (late Rev. Stanley) Strzalkowski, and Marie (late Steven) Vrlik; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, John and Genevieve Wojtaszek; and brother, John (late Ursula) Andrews.

Funeral services Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), at 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow, with inurnment at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Wojtaszek was a lifelong Calumet area resident. She had an artistic mind, which could create amazing works of art, just from scratch. Loretta enjoyed baking, reading mysteries, and classic novels.

We would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Munster Med Inn, for the care they provided Loretta over the last five years. We would also like to extend our most sincere gratitude to the nursing staff and volunteers of Hospice of the Calumet Area for being there as a source of loving support.