STEGER, IL - Loretta E. Kwiatkowski (nee Botts), age 77, of Steger, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Kwiatkowski. Loving mother of Cindy Blaylock, and Roger Blaylock. Proud grandma of Joshua, Colt, Allan, Martie, and Theresa. Dearest sister of Margaret, and the late Dorothy, Paul, Katherine, Fred, Kenny, Doug, and Charlotte. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Also, her beloved pets, Max and Tippy.

Visitation Monday, October 25, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Interment Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery – Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Loretta to any animal rescue program, greatly appreciated.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.