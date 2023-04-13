EAST CHICAGO, IN - Loretta Harris, 70, of East Chicago, IN passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side. Loretta is survived by her daughter Khisha (Victor) Anderson and beloved sister Peggy Ann Harris. She has several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her deeply.

Loretta graduated from E.C. Roosevelt. She worked 30 years for the State of IN, retiring in 2014. She was a huge sports fan. She loved bowling, reading and spending time with her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sat. April 8, 2023, at Divinity Funeral Home 3831 Main Street. A repass will immediately follow the service