Loretta J. Heinrich (nee Orzel)

DYER, IN — Loretta J. Heinrich (nee Orzel), 88, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away July 1, 2020, at Franciscan Hospital.

She grew up in Calumet City and married Charles Heinrich on August 19, 1950. Loretta was a Crossing Guard in Calumet City for years and also catered weddings with Elsie and Irene Maydu. She was involved in the PTA at Lincoln School.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Stella (nee Szalonek) Orzel; husband, Charles; brothers and their spouses, Stanley (Rita) Orzel, Richard Orzel, Daniel (Irene) Orzel, Eugene (Rose) Orzel, Robert Orzel, Ronald (Lorrie) Orzel and James Orzel.

Loretta is survived by her children, Patricia (Frank) Galat, of Portage, Nancy Thompson, of North Judson, Karen Heinrich, of Schererville, David (Kathy) Heinrich, of Beecher, Lawrence (fiancé Robin Lawson), of Jacksonville, FL, and Thomas (Nancy) Heinrich; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sue Ann Orzel and June Franiak; numerous nieces and nephews.