Feb. 16, 1934 - Jan. 1, 2021

CHICAGO, IL - Loretta Jane Land, 86, passed away January 1, 2021 ending her journey on this earth. Loretta's life was filled with good times, many blessings, and some not so good times. She always celebrated the good ones and persevered through the bad.

Loretta had so many great accomplishments in her life but those she cherished the most were raising her eight children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Second was her service to people in this country and around the world. Joining the Peace Corp at the age of 62, Loretta started the second half of her life helping people at home and abroad through the Peace Corp and many different aide organizations. She had a special place in her heart for her dear friends in Armenia. Her adventures and work can be found in her book, 'Yes! You Can Have a Life After 60!"

Loretta had an inner strength, that perhaps she didn't know she had, that propelled her to achieve so much for all of us. Her family will miss her greatly. Our lives forever changed with her loss.

Loretta never understood the hatred and violence with which we humans treat each other. She tried to remedy that wherever she went and lived.