Loretta Jean Williams (nee MacKeigan)

VALPARAISO, IN - Loretta Jean Williams, age 92, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Loretta is survived by her children: Jay (Carmen) Williams, Kay (Brad) Forsythe, Linda (Robert) Marrs and Craig (Theresa) Williams; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many loving friends who will dearly miss her. Preceded in death by her parents; and dear husband, Fred C.
Friends may meet with the family Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Celebration of Life at 12PM. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery.