CEDAR LAKE, IN - Loretta Jeanne Kavanaugh 84, of Cedar Lake, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters: Kara (Larry) Gadzala, Patty (Rick) Sandoval, Beckie (John) Foy; son John Kavanaugh; her dear grandchildren: Sarah Kavanaugh, Joshua Kavanaugh, Abby Kavanaugh, Kelly Woods, Leo Jimenez, Michael (Lori) Jimenez, Jillian (Doug) Risch and Lera Foy; and three great grandchildren: Darien, Darrick, and Dominique.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Monty Miller and ex husband John Kavanaugh.

She retired from Electric Supply in Hammond. Loretta was an avid crafter and a member of Holy Trinity Croation in East Chicago, and St. Thomas Moore in Munster.

A special thank you to Hospice of the Calumet area for their services. Private family services were held. Arrangements by LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.