July 31, 1928 - May 7, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Loretta Jones, age 92, of Hammond, IN, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Survived by: Debbie (Jim) Porte and Ken (Kathy) Jones; grandchildren: Ami (Andy) Lewis, Kim (Dan) Hackett, Tim (Amanda) Jones, Megan (Den) Bolda, and Ryan Jones; and great-grandchildren: Payton Hackett, Tommy, Robbie, and Teddy Bolda. Preceded in death by husband, Bob Jones; sister, Sylvia Shendrick; and brothers, Peter Garastik and Eugene Garastik.

Loretta worked at Thrifty Mart in Griffith for many years. She graduated from Hammond Tech.

Please no flowers. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Hospital.

Visitation will be Monday, May 10, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be private.

