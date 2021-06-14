ST. JOHN, IN - Loretta Katauskas, age 83, of St. John, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Dee (Catherine) Katauskas; son, Ted (Helen) Katauskas; grandchildren: Willam and Lucah Katauskas; special friends: Kathy Dalton, Camille (Bruce) Hassell, Susan Humphrey, Delores (Ron) Michalak, Carol Sobut, Stella Torres, and many others.

Services will be held directly at St. John the Evangelist Parish Day Chapel, 11301 W 93rd Ave. in St. John, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021; visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. with funeral Mass starting at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Loretta was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Parish and the Charismatic Group. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed by many in this community whose lives she touched with her kindness and generosity.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Loretta's name to Northwest Indiana Community Action, a local nonprofit that provides support for seniors and families in need. www.fagenmiller.com