HAMMOND, IN - Loretta L. Kujawa, nee Raczkowski, age 100, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Terry (Michael) Kujawa; daughter in law, Diane (late Stan) Kujawa; grandson, David John (Erin) Kujawa; three great-grandchildren: Liam, Molly, and Max. Preceded in death by her husband John, and son Stan.

Funeral Services Monday, August 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, Indiana (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Donald Siciliano officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Visitation of Sunday, August 28, 2022, from, 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Loretta was a lifelong Calumet Area resident. She was a very devout member of St. Casimir Parish, and her Catholic faith was very important.

Loretta was a member of the St. Casimir Seniors, who will have services Sunday at 3:30 p.m., and the St. Casimir Fatima Sodality. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, who always had a smile on her face. Everyone else came first. She will be missed by all who knew her.