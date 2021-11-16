SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Loretta Lindeman (nee Gromala), after 88 years of a wonderful, exciting and love inspiring life, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, after a brief but courageous and fierce battle against dementia. Devoted daughter of the late Anna and Joseph Gromala. Loving mother of Gary, Gregory (Lee Do), Len (Jennie Sajdak) and the late Lisa Lindeman. Cherished sister of Darlene (Rick) Michalski. Stepdaughter to the late Olga Kucharski. Former spouse and best friend for over 25 years to the late Leonard Lindeman. Adored aunt, cousin and friend to so many loving and beautiful people who shared in her zest for life.

Visitation Friday, November 19, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago. Funeral service Saturday, November 20, 2021 with final viewing at 9:00 a.m. proceeding to the Christ Our Light (ST. FLORIAN) Parish for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment (alongside her beloved Lisa) at Holy Cross Cemetery.