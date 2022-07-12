Aug. 21, 1949 - July 5, 2022

DYER, IN - Loretta "Lori" Clark Ruzich, age 72, of Dyer, formerly of Whiting, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at home. Loretta is survived by her sons: Terrence (Colleen), Louis, and James Clark; five grandchildren: Chad, Chase, Colin, Delia, and Kina; four great-grandchildren: Raelyn, Nicholas, Braydon, and Easton; sister, Mary Lou (late Mark) Biel (and her children: Brian, Richie, Margie and Michelle); brother, Tim Kandalec (and his children: David and Eric); and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ruzich; and parents, Stephen and Margaret Kandalec.uir

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN with Rev. Charles W. Niblick, officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be at Church on Thursday from 9:00 until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m..

Loretta was born in East Chicago, IN on August 21, 1949 and retired from the City of Whiting Sanitation Department. She enjoyed fishing playing cards and bingo. Please omit flowers. To send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com